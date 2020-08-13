Single Point Partners LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Single Point Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,011 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.25 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

