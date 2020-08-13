SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of SITE opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $132.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,652,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $572,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 88.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $530,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

