SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SJW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,725,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,182,000 after buying an additional 948,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 371,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

