SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.11

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and traded as high as $24.66. SONIC HEALTHCAR/S shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 17,048 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06.

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

