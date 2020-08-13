South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 9,220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 456,866 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 3,013.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,584,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,587,000 after buying an additional 2,501,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after buying an additional 86,717 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

