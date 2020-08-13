Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 54,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

