Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

STAG opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,450,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 856,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

