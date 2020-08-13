State Street Corp Acquires 26,515 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 53.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 503.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CLSA raised shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

