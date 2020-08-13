State Street Corp Acquires 32,125 Shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.78% of Flotek Industries worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Flotek Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 178.19%.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

