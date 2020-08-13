State Street Corp Acquires 32,646 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 57.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SB. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.95.

NYSE:SB opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.00. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

