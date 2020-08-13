State Street Corp Acquires 41,630 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 323.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

