State Street Corp Acquires 65,024 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Viper Energy Partners worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,330 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $21,911,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,249,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 446,178 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNOM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

