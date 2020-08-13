State Street Corp Acquires 6,802 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Savara were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 28,503 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $2,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 136,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Savara stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $106.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

