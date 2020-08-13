State Street Corp Acquires 7,531 Shares of EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.53% of EVI Industries worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period.

Shares of EVI opened at $25.08 on Thursday. EVI Industries Inc has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $36.18.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

