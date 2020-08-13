State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 35.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 321.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEE stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 million, a P/E ratio of -93.32 and a beta of 1.39. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.37 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

