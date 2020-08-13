State Street Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

