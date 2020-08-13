State Street Corp Buys 39,354 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.29% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $423.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.11. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 172.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Camillo Martino acquired 10,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,700.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

