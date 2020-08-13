State Street Corp Buys 45,365 Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.78% of StarTek worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in StarTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in StarTek by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Get StarTek alerts:

SRT opened at $5.12 on Thursday. StarTek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $206.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.03.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Csp Management Ltd bought 1,543,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT).

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.