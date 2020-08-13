State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,857,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,577,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,737,000 after acquiring an additional 361,262 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UN. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

UN stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.34%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

