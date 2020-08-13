State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,638 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 408.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

