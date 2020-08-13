State Street Corp Grows Stake in Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Cerecor worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 23.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Cerecor in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

CERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 2,049,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,745.84. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,944,120 shares of company stock worth $9,735,001. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Cerecor Inc has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

