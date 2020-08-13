State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Sasol worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 755.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 49.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 71.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSL opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

