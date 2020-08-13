State Street Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

FGBI opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.39.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.82. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $70,495. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Guaranty Bancshares Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

