State Street Corp Has $1.12 Million Position in Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.53. Maui Land & Pineapple Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maui Land & Pineapple Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

