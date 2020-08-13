State Street Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Twin Disc worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 53.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 100.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

TWIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

