State Street Corp Has $895,000 Stock Position in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Despegar.com worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Despegar.com Corp has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

