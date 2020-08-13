State Street Corp Has $966,000 Stake in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in China Telecom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in China Telecom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Telecom during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in China Telecom by 25.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in China Telecom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of CHA opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. China Telecom Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

