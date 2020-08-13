State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)

State Street Corp grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.90% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 73,344 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 478,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 134,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

