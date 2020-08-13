State Street Corp Lowers Position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 341,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 183,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 280,221 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

XOG stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 256,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $84,738.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 930,293 shares of company stock worth $230,256. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.