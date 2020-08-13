State Street Corp Purchases 19,531 Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.87% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 497,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,027,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.91 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $115.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.74.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

