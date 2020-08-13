State Street Corp Purchases 4,211 Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP)

State Street Corp lifted its position in SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.49% of SharpSpring worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 49.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.54. SharpSpring Inc has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 42.91% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHSP shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

