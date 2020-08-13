State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Siebert Financial worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the first quarter valued at $691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Siebert Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter.

Siebert Financial Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

