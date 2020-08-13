State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Biglari worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Biglari by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Biglari by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Biglari by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Biglari alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of BH stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. Biglari Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $124.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.