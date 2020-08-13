State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,113 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of GreenSky worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSKY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

GSKY opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $879.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. GreenSky Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other GreenSky news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSKY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

