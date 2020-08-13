State Street Corp Sells 14,198 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $205.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

