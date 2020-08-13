State Street Corp Sells 17,793 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,793 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.46% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 80,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,913.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,932,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 543,754 shares of company stock worth $8,928,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

