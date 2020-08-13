State Street Corp Sells 31,079 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,079 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth about $2,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 56.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 95.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,340,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

SNE opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sony Corp has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

