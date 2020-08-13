State Street Corp Sells 5,522 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of MakeMyTrip worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of MMYT opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.