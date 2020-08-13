State Street Corp Sells 7,897 Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Lifetime Brands worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 395,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCUT. ValuEngine downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

LCUT stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

