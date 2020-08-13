State Street Corp Takes Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

