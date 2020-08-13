State Street Corp Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10,637.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $59.81.

