Steven W. Etzel Sells 1,000 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,198.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ROK opened at $232.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.30. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $238.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

