StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 146.7% in May

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANX shares. National Securities began coverage on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BANX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 million, a P/E ratio of 316.72 and a beta of 0.64. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in StoneCastle Financial by 105.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

