Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.57. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 106,100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 572.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

