Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 531,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 55,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 245,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,823 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $251,611.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,493.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,852.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,246 shares of company stock worth $9,420,400 over the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APLT opened at $27.58 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

