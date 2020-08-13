Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,816,000 after buying an additional 1,527,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94,830 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,656,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,084,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,657,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,134,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 243,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

NYSE CNO opened at $16.83 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

