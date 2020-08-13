Strs Ohio Has $189,000 Position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Vision were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -96.02 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Vision Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

