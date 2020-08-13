Strs Ohio Takes $189,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 53.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 8,440.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $9.19 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 103,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

