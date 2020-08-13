SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider John S. Schoenstein Sells 10,525 Shares

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $231,865.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John S. Schoenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, John S. Schoenstein sold 15,601 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $309,523.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.96 on Thursday. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.53.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 83.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,206,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $14,254,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVMK by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,074 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SVMK by 69.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 951,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

