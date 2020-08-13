Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.15. Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 28,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 147.5% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 337,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,950 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 68.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SWZ)

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

